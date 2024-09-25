Matthias Schoenaerts Cast as Antagonist in Highly-Anticipated 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts is set to portray the antagonist in DC Studios' upcoming movie ''Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow''.

The film, directed by Craig Gillespie of ''Cruella'' fame, will feature ''House of the Dragon'' star Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El.

Based on Tom King's 2022 comic book series and adapted by Ana Nogueira, ''Supergirl'' follows the heroine as she helps a young alien girl seek justice. The film, slated for production in January 2025, is expected to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.

