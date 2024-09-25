Matthias Schoenaerts Cast as Antagonist in Highly-Anticipated 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'
Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts will play the antagonist in DC Studios' ''Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow''. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film stars Milly Alcock as Supergirl. Based on Tom King’s 2022 comic, the movie is set to begin filming in January 2025 and release in June 2026.
Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts is set to portray the antagonist in DC Studios' upcoming movie ''Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow''.
The film, directed by Craig Gillespie of ''Cruella'' fame, will feature ''House of the Dragon'' star Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El.
Based on Tom King's 2022 comic book series and adapted by Ana Nogueira, ''Supergirl'' follows the heroine as she helps a young alien girl seek justice. The film, slated for production in January 2025, is expected to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.
