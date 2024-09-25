Left Menu

Cambodia's Massive Canal Project Threatens Mekong River Ecosystem

Cambodia's $1.7 billion Funan Techo canal project, meant to link the Mekong River to its coast, raises environmental concerns. Experts warn it could disrupt flood systems, exacerbate droughts, and affect Vietnam's fertile Mekong Delta. Cambodian leaders highlight its economic benefits, but locals fear displacement.

25-09-2024
Represtative Image

Cambodia's ambitious $1.7 billion Funan Techo canal project, designed to connect the Mekong River to the nation's coast on the Gulf of Thailand, has sparked significant environmental concerns. The project aims to boost Cambodia’s economic prospects by facilitating direct exports, yet experts caution it may harm the river’s natural flood systems, increasing drought risk and depleting nutrient-rich silt essential for Vietnam's Mekong Delta.

Prime Minister Hun Manet has steadfastly committed to this endeavor, emphasizing its potential to boost national prestige and reduce shipping costs to Cambodia's Sihanoukville deep-sea port. However, the high embankments of the canal could restrict the downstream flow of silt-laden floodwater, potentially worsening drought conditions in Vietnam and Cambodia’s floodplains, as noted by Brian Eyler from the Stimson Center.

Vietnam’s agricultural sector, a significant contributor to its economy, stands to suffer from reduced water and silt flow. The Mekong Delta, crucial for Vietnam’s rice exports and global food security, faces heightened salinity and reduced agricultural productivity. The Mekong River Commission has stressed the importance of assessing the canal’s transboundary impacts, as locals like Sok Koeun face uncertainty about displacement and compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

