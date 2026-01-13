ILO Trains Teachers in Şanlıurfa to Tackle Child Labour and Protect Education Access in Seasonal Agriculture

As part of intensified efforts to eliminate the worst forms of child labour in seasonal agriculture, the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for Türkiye has delivered a targeted training programme for teachers in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, a region heavily affected by seasonal agricultural migration.

The training, held on 24 December 2025, brought together educators working in schools with a high concentration of children from seasonal agricultural worker families, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. The initiative focused on strengthening teachers’ capacity to keep at-risk children engaged in education and prevent school dropout linked to child labour.

A multi-stakeholder model targeting child labour at its roots

The programme was delivered under the project “An Integrated Model for the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour in Seasonal Agriculture in Hazelnut Harvesting in Türkiye”, implemented by the ILO Office for Türkiye and funded by the Association of the Chocolate, Biscuit and Confectionery Industries of Europe (CAOBISCO).

Organised in cooperation with the ILO’s implementing partner, the Pikolo Association, the training underscored the critical role teachers play as first responders in identifying risks, supporting continuity in education, and acting as a bridge between families, schools, and protection services.

Strengthening education as a frontline defence

Opening the programme, Ayşegül Özbek Kansu, Senior Project Coordinator at the ILO Office for Türkiye, outlined the ILO’s global and national approach to combating child labour. She highlighted key international labour standards and emphasized that eliminating child labour requires a holistic, multi-stakeholder response spanning education, labour, social protection, and community engagement.

“Teachers are often the first to notice when children are at risk of dropping out or entering child labour,” Kansu noted, stressing that uninterrupted access to education remains one of the most effective safeguards against exploitation.

Policy alignment and non-formal education pathways

Prof. Dr. Murat Gürkan Gülcan, consultant to the Pikolo Association, provided an in-depth overview of national circulars and non-formal education modules issued by the Directorate General of Lifelong Learning under the Ministry of National Education. The session explored how existing regulatory frameworks can be used more effectively to support the educational continuity of children from seasonal agricultural worker families.

Data-driven prevention and monitoring

In the final segment, the Monitoring and Evaluation team of the Pikolo Association presented the project’s monitoring framework, highlighting how teachers’ classroom and field observations contribute to evidence-based decision-making. The training reinforced the importance of reliable data in tracking risks, measuring impact, and continuously improving child labour prevention strategies.

Sustained commitment to child protection

Working closely with public institutions, civil society organizations, and local stakeholders, the ILO reaffirmed its commitment to preventing child labour in seasonal agriculture and ensuring children’s access to quality, inclusive education across Türkiye.

The Şanlıurfa training marks another step toward embedding child labour prevention into everyday education practice — transforming schools into protective environments where children can learn, thrive, and remain free from exploitation.