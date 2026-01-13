Left Menu

Google Expands Smartphone Manufacturing to Vietnam

Google is set to start developing and manufacturing high-end smartphones in Vietnam, including its Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold models, while the production of the lower-end Pixel A series will remain in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Google is gearing up to kickstart the development and production of its high-end smartphones in Vietnam, according to a report from Nikkei Asia on Tuesday, cited by anonymous sources.

While Reuters has yet to verify this report, it indicates significant steps by Google towards diversifying its manufacturing operations.

The tech giant plans to commence New Product Introductions (NPI) for the Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold models in Vietnam, with the Pixel A series continuing its production in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

