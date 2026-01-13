Google Expands Smartphone Manufacturing to Vietnam
Google is set to start developing and manufacturing high-end smartphones in Vietnam, including its Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold models, while the production of the lower-end Pixel A series will remain in China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:42 IST
Google is gearing up to kickstart the development and production of its high-end smartphones in Vietnam, according to a report from Nikkei Asia on Tuesday, cited by anonymous sources.
While Reuters has yet to verify this report, it indicates significant steps by Google towards diversifying its manufacturing operations.
The tech giant plans to commence New Product Introductions (NPI) for the Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold models in Vietnam, with the Pixel A series continuing its production in China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnam
- smartphones
- Pixel
- PixelPro
- PixelFold
- manufacturing
- tech
- NikkeiAsia
- Reuters
ALSO READ
India’s Sports Ministry Unveils New Initiatives for International Relations and Local Manufacturing
Trump Pushes Manufacturing Agenda in Michigan Amid Rising Economic Concerns
AI-Driven Manufacturing Revolutionizes Mobility and Energy at CES 2026
Reliance Industries Confirms Progress on Battery Storage Manufacturing Plans
Govt Unveils ₹7,280-Crore Push to Build India’s Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Ecosystem