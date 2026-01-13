Google Expands Smartphone Manufacturing to Vietnam

Google is gearing up to kickstart the development and production of its high-end smartphones in Vietnam, according to a report from Nikkei Asia on Tuesday, cited by anonymous sources.

While Reuters has yet to verify this report, it indicates significant steps by Google towards diversifying its manufacturing operations.

The tech giant plans to commence New Product Introductions (NPI) for the Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold models in Vietnam, with the Pixel A series continuing its production in China.

