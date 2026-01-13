Left Menu

Google Ramps Up High-End Smartphone Production in Vietnam

Google plans to develop and manufacture high-end smartphones in Vietnam, including new models of Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold. The process, known as new product introductions (NPI), includes development, verification, and refinement. Lower-end models will continue to be produced in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:04 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Google is set to expand its high-end smartphone production in Vietnam, moving a majority of its manufacturing efforts to the Southeast Asian nation.

According to Nikkei Asia, the tech giant will initiate new product introductions (NPI) for its premier Pixel devices, including the Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold, this year. Lower-end Pixel A series production will remain in China.

This strategic move comes as Google already has a mass-production setup and verification processes in Vietnam. Report findings, however, are yet to be confirmed, with Google declining immediate comment on the recent revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

