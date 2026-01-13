Google Ramps Up High-End Smartphone Production in Vietnam
Google plans to develop and manufacture high-end smartphones in Vietnam, including new models of Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold. The process, known as new product introductions (NPI), includes development, verification, and refinement. Lower-end models will continue to be produced in China.
Google is set to expand its high-end smartphone production in Vietnam, moving a majority of its manufacturing efforts to the Southeast Asian nation.
According to Nikkei Asia, the tech giant will initiate new product introductions (NPI) for its premier Pixel devices, including the Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold, this year. Lower-end Pixel A series production will remain in China.
This strategic move comes as Google already has a mass-production setup and verification processes in Vietnam. Report findings, however, are yet to be confirmed, with Google declining immediate comment on the recent revelations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
