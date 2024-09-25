Kalki 2898 AD Shines at Busan International Film Festival

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s 3D spectacle “Kalki 2898 AD,” starring superstar Prabhas, is set to be showcased at the 29th edition of the Busan International Film Festival.

The Telugu film, which released in June this year and amassed over Rs 1,200 crore globally, has been selected as part of the Open Cinema segment, where a collection of films combining both art and mass popularity are shown at outdoor screening venues.

According to a press release, “Kalki 2898 AD” will be screened at the biggest outdoor theatre of BIFF on October 8 and 9.

Touted as a marriage of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Besides Prabhas, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

The 2024 Busan International Film Festival will run from October 2 to 11.

