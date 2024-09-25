Left Menu

Kalki 2898 AD Shines at Busan International Film Festival

Nag Ashwin's blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Prabhas, will be featured at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. The film, combining Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, will be part of the Open Cinema segment. Screening dates for the film are October 8 and 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 17:49 IST
Kalki 2898 AD Shines at Busan International Film Festival
Prabhas
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s 3D spectacle “Kalki 2898 AD,” starring superstar Prabhas, is set to be showcased at the 29th edition of the Busan International Film Festival.

The Telugu film, which released in June this year and amassed over Rs 1,200 crore globally, has been selected as part of the Open Cinema segment, where a collection of films combining both art and mass popularity are shown at outdoor screening venues.

According to a press release, “Kalki 2898 AD” will be screened at the biggest outdoor theatre of BIFF on October 8 and 9.

Touted as a marriage of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Besides Prabhas, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

The 2024 Busan International Film Festival will run from October 2 to 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024