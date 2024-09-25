YouTuber Harsha Sai Accused of Rape and Blackmail
A case has been registered against YouTuber Harsha Sai following a complaint by a woman alleging rape and blackmail. She claimed he took nude photos and videos and demanded money, while police have registered a case under relevant IPC sections. Further investigation is ongoing.
- India
A case was registered against YouTuber Harsha Sai here following a complaint lodged by a woman who accused him of 'rape' and 'blackmailing' her for money after taking nude photos and videos, police said on Wednesday.
The woman alleged that he raped her in 2023 on the pretext of marrying her. Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under relevant IPC sections against Harsha Sai on Tuesday at Narsingi police station, they said.
Asked about reports that the woman is an actress, the official declined to comment. Further probe is on.
(With inputs from agencies.)
