Rajasthan to Inaugurate Gandhi Darshan Museum on Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
The Rajasthan government will inaugurate the Gandhi Darshan Museum in Central Park on October 2, to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has formed a committee to manage the museum, which will use experts and digital technology to showcase Gandhi's life and values.
The Rajasthan government is set to inaugurate the Gandhi Darshan Museum, also known as Gandhi Vatika, in Central Park on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed the formation of a committee to ensure the museum is operated effectively. He emphasized the importance of involving experts from archaeology, museums, and tourism departments to guarantee excellent management of the garden.
Additionally, the committee will offer suggestions to promote Gandhi's values. Ravi Jain, Secretary of the Tourism, Art and Culture Department, stated that the museum will use digital and new technology to display Gandhi's life journey. Exhibits will cover his stay in South Africa, the British arrival in India, the movement against British rule, and Gandhi's literary works. The Jaipur Development Authority, which built the museum at a cost of Rs 85 crore, currently operates and maintains Gandhi Vatika.
