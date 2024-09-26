Shah Rukh Khan Mobbed by Fans at Mumbai Airport En Route to Host IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was greeted by a throng of enthusiastic fans at Mumbai airport early Thursday morning as he departed for Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Awards 2024. Accompanied by his bodyguard and manager Pooja Dadlani, Khan skillfully navigated through the eager crowd.

Dressed casually in a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap, Khan maintained his signature blend of style and composure amid the chaos. He smiled and acknowledged fans as he made his way to the terminal, with his bodyguard ensuring his safety.

Anticipation for the IIFA 2024 has been building, especially after a light-hearted press conference where Shah Rukh and Karan Johar shared playful banter. Shah Rukh humorously teased Karan about his frequent hosting duties, eliciting laughter and showcasing their camaraderie.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the IIFA event, promising a night of laughter, entertainment, and glamour. Additionally, Shah Rukh will star in his upcoming film 'King', directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which reportedly features his daughter, Suhana Khan.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards will take place in Abu Dhabi from September 27 to 29. The three-day gala starts with IIFA Utsavam, dedicated to southern film industries. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honored at the event.

On the second day, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar will entertain the audience with their hosting stints. Rekha will also return to the IIFA stage, her first performance since 2018.

Rekha last performed at the IIFA in 2018, captivating audiences with her 'adaa'. She was joined on stage by stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. In a note, Rekha expressed her excitement, stating that IIFA holds a special place in her heart as a celebration of Indian cinema.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal will also add glamour to the night with their performances. IIFA 2024 will conclude on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks, featuring live performances by Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

