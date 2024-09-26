Bollywood Debut in 'Vedaa': Kshitij Chauhan Impresses on the Big Screen

Actor Kshitij Chauhan has made his Bollywood debut in the recently released film 'Vedaa,' starring alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. His mother, Archana Chauhan, expressed her immense pride and joy after seeing her son's performance.

In an interview with ANI, Archana said, 'I am very happy that my son is getting success, and I hope he will continue to succeed in the future.' She added, 'I can't believe we are watching him on the big screen. We never thought this day would come.'

Previously, Kshitij appeared in the web series 'Chutzpah,' where he played a lead character. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Vedaa' tells a powerful story of resilience and human spirit. The film follows Vedaa (Sharvari Wagh), a young woman challenging the status quo, supported by a former soldier (John Abraham).

Produced by Zee Studios and others, 'Vedaa' went head-to-head at the box office with 'Stree 2' on August 15. The film also features Abhishek Bannerjee among its cast. (ANI)

