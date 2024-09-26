Left Menu

Tragic Drownings During 'Jivitputrika' Festival in Bihar: 46 Dead, Including 37 Children

At least 46 people, including 37 children, drowned while taking holy dips in Bihar's rivers and ponds during the 'Jivitputrika' festival held in 15 districts. The state government announced compensation for the affected families. The district administration faced criticism for inadequate safety measures at non-dedicated ghats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:22 IST
At least 46 people, including 37 children, drowned while taking holy dips in Bihar's rivers and ponds during the 'Jivitputrika' festival held in 15 districts, officials reported on Thursday.

The distressing incidents took place on Wednesday during the festival celebrated for the well-being of children, where women observe a fast and perform rituals involving holy dips.

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved families, with eight families already receiving the compensation. The affected districts include East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, and several others.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed concern and described the situation as unfortunate, stating that the Chief Minister is monitoring developments closely. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary criticized the administration for inadequate arrangements at local ghats, alleging negligence by the state government.

Aurangabad district, which reported the highest number of deaths, saw its Magistrate Srikant Shastri and Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir emphasizing the need for adherence to recommended safety guidelines at dedicated ghats. However, personal tragedies like that of Manoranjan Singh, who lost his daughter, underscore the sudden and tragic nature of the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

