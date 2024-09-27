Controversy Over Tirupati Laddus Sparks Nationwide Temple Reforms

The alleged adulteration of Tirupati Temple laddus has ignited reactions across several Uttar Pradesh cities, including Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Mathura, prompting calls for reforms in the preparation and distribution of temple 'prasad'.

In Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's chief priest, Satyendra Das, demanded a complete ban on prasad prepared by external agencies, citing concerns about the purity of ghee. He urged that all prasad should be prepared under temple supervision.

Das highlighted worries over the alleged use of fat and meat in temple offerings, emphasizing the necessity of stringent inspections of oils and ghee sold nationwide, alleging an international conspiracy to desecrate temples.

Meanwhile, Mathura's Dharma Raksha Sangh announced a shift back to ancient 'prasadam' recipes, replacing commercially produced sweets with natural offerings. Saurabh Gaur, the national president, stressed the need for significant reforms, with religious leaders reaching a consensus to return to traditional prasad practices.

In Prayagraj's Sangam city, temples like Alop Shankari Devi, Bade Hanuman, and Mankameshwar have banned devotees from bringing sweets and processed items, opting instead for coconuts, fruits, and dry fruits. The management decided to allow only homemade 'prasad' or fruits, pending investigation on the sweets' purity.

Tensions rose further as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous government of using substandard ingredients and animal fat in Tirupati laddus. The YSRCP called these allegations baseless, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)