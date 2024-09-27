Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests: Herbal Healthcare CEO and Associates Nabbed for Illicit Drug Manufacturing

Six individuals, including the CEO of a herbal healthcare firm, were arrested for allegedly manufacturing and distributing the psychotropic substance Alprazolam in Delhi-NCR. Among the arrested was Dr. Naveen Aggarwal, award-winning CEO of Biocase Foods and Extracts Pvt. Ltd. The arrests follow a police operation that also seized 18 kg of Alprazolam powder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:26 IST
High-Profile Arrests: Herbal Healthcare CEO and Associates Nabbed for Illicit Drug Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six individuals, including the CEO of a herbal healthcare company, have been apprehended for allegedly producing and distributing the psychotropic substance Alprazolam in the Delhi-NCR region, according to police reports on Friday.

The illicit drug was reportedly manufactured at a facility of Biocase Foods and Extracts Pvt. Ltd in Hisar, Haryana, overseen by Dr. Naveen Aggarwal. Known for his accolades, including the Indian Achiever's Award, Aggarwal was awarded 'CEO of the Year' last year.

Anand Kumar, who owns Sakshi Enterprises Ltd, was also taken into custody, along with other key suppliers named Deepak Kumar, Rajender Kumar Mishra, Ram Ashish Maurya, and Mukesh Kumar. Police disclosed that the operation led to the recovery of a significant quantity of Alprazolam powder and a large amount of cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024