High-Profile Arrests: Herbal Healthcare CEO and Associates Nabbed for Illicit Drug Manufacturing

Six individuals, including the CEO of a herbal healthcare company, have been apprehended for allegedly producing and distributing the psychotropic substance Alprazolam in the Delhi-NCR region, according to police reports on Friday.

The illicit drug was reportedly manufactured at a facility of Biocase Foods and Extracts Pvt. Ltd in Hisar, Haryana, overseen by Dr. Naveen Aggarwal. Known for his accolades, including the Indian Achiever's Award, Aggarwal was awarded 'CEO of the Year' last year.

Anand Kumar, who owns Sakshi Enterprises Ltd, was also taken into custody, along with other key suppliers named Deepak Kumar, Rajender Kumar Mishra, Ram Ashish Maurya, and Mukesh Kumar. Police disclosed that the operation led to the recovery of a significant quantity of Alprazolam powder and a large amount of cash.

