Current Entertainment News Briefs: Sexual Assault Charges, Film Premieres, and More

Somali-Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault, CBC says

Somali-Canadian rapper K'naan, whose song "Wavin' Flag" became an anthem of the 2010 soccer World Cup, was charged on Thursday with sexual assault in Quebec City in 2010, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said. CBC, citing court documents, said the singer - whose real name is Keinan Abdi Warsame - is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman in the city in July that year. The alleged victim was in her twenties at the time.

Sarajevo film premiere spotlights Muslim-Jewish harmony

A film showing how Sarajevo's Muslims and Jews saved each other in wartime has premiered in the Bosnian capital this week, highlighting the potential for inter-religious harmony despite renewed global polarization over the Gaza war. The short film "Sevap/Mitzvah" (A Good Deed) by U.S.-based director Sabina Vajraca tells the true story of a Muslim woman who hid a Jewish family at their home and helped them escape Nazi-occupied Sarajevo in the 1940s.

Nintendo showcases 'Super Mario', Game Boy history in new museum

Japanese firm Nintendo will next week open a museum showcasing its history, where fans of "Super Mario", "The Legend of Zelda" and the Game Boy and Switch can gain insight into one of the world's most renowned game makers. Located in Uji near the company's Kyoto headquarters, the museum underscores the many evolutions of Nintendo, which was founded in 1889 as a maker of "hanafuda" playing cards and is now a global gaming giant.

Kate Winslet melds into a model turned war photographer in 'Lee'

Kate Winslet felt a deep connection to her role as the real-life World War Two photographer Elizabeth "Lee" Miller in the film "Lee." "I found a lot of parallels between myself and her, I think in terms of the determination that she had and in terms of the ability she had to keep going and not taking no for an answer," said Winslet, who co-produced the film.

Radiohead and Shakespeare collide in 'Hamlet Hail to the Thief'

British band Radiohead are reworking their 2003 album "Hail to the Thief" to soundtrack a new stage adaptation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" that will premiere in Manchester in April. Radiohead's sixth studio album, which includes tracks "There There" and "2+2=5", was recorded following the Sept. 11 attacks in the U.S. and the subsequent "War on Terror", and shares with the Shakespearian tragedy themes of fear and paranoia.

'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie a Deux' dives deep into identity

When Joaquin Phoenix reprised his role as the Joker in the new movie sequel about the DC Comics villain he learned that the filmmakers wanted to focus on music in a new way. "They were kind of talking about this musical element, which, of course, was such a big part of the first film, but not quite like this," Phoenix told Reuters, referring to "Joker: Folie a Deux" which will be released soon.

The Cure release 'Alone', first new song in 16 years

The British band The Cure released their first new music in 16 years on Thursday, the single "Alone", and confirmed their long-awaited album would come out on Nov. 1. The melancholic song, almost seven minutes long, is the first track from "Songs of a Lost World", The Cure's 14th studio album. Their last, "4:13 Dream", was released in 2008.

Katy Perry, the internet go crazy for chonky Australian penguin chick

Pesto the huge king penguin chick has drawn hundreds of visitors to an Australian aquarium, and now the bird can count Katy Perry as one of his biggest fans. The U.S. pop star, in Melbourne to perform at the Australian Football League Grand Final on Saturday, told Channel Seven she wanted to "kiss Pesto" during her trip.

TV comedies face hurdles as Hollywood cuts back

Looking for laughs? New gut-busting comedies are getting harder to find on today's television. After an explosion of shows in the "Peak TV" era, Hollywood studios are reducing the number of series they release. Comedy has taken a bigger hit than drama, industry data show, and producers say a range of challenges has hindered bringing new comedies to the screen.

