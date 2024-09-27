Left Menu

China's Submarine Setback: First Zhou-Class Vessel Sinks During Construction

China's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine, a Zhou-class vessel, sank during construction. This setback comes as China aggressively expands its navy, asserting dominance over the South China Sea. The incident, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Updated: 27-09-2024 12:06 IST
Satellite imagery confirmed that China's latest nuclear-powered attack submarine sank while under construction, a senior US defence official revealed on Thursday.

The loss of China's first Zhou-class submarine marks a significant setback for Beijing, which has been rapidly growing its naval fleet. The expansion is part of China's assertive strategy to dominate the South China Sea, a vital route for international trade.

In response to these developments, the United States has been strengthening alliances in the region, regularly conducting operations to ensure the freedom of navigation. The Chinese Embassy in Washington declined to comment on the submarine incident.

