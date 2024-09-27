China's Submarine Setback: First Zhou-Class Vessel Sinks During Construction
China's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine, a Zhou-class vessel, sank during construction. This setback comes as China aggressively expands its navy, asserting dominance over the South China Sea. The incident, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.
- Country:
- United States
Satellite imagery confirmed that China's latest nuclear-powered attack submarine sank while under construction, a senior US defence official revealed on Thursday.
The loss of China's first Zhou-class submarine marks a significant setback for Beijing, which has been rapidly growing its naval fleet. The expansion is part of China's assertive strategy to dominate the South China Sea, a vital route for international trade.
In response to these developments, the United States has been strengthening alliances in the region, regularly conducting operations to ensure the freedom of navigation. The Chinese Embassy in Washington declined to comment on the submarine incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate Between Manila and Beijing Over South China Sea
Philippines and China Engage in Tense Talks Over South China Sea Dispute
DRDO and Indian Navy Successfully Test Vertical Launch Missile
UK Navy and Air Force Vigilant Amid Russian Movements
Indian Navy and DRDO Achieve Milestone with Successful Missile Test