Saif Ali Khan Lauds Rahul Gandhi's Transformation, Stresses Importance of Brave and Honest Politicians
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan commended Rahul Gandhi for his hard work and transformation in public perception. Speaking at the India Today Mumbai Conclave, Khan emphasized the need for brave and honest politicians. He clarified his apolitical stance and expressed no interest in joining politics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:24 IST
- India
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for changing public perception through hard work and dedication.
Speaking at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024, the actor stressed the importance of having brave and honest politicians in the country.
Khan clarified that although he admires Gandhi's efforts, he remains apolitical and has no intention of joining politics, emphasizing the importance of active democracy in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
