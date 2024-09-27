The Substance: A Satirical Take on Beauty Myths and the Male Gaze

'The Substance,' a new satirical body-horror film directed by Coralie Fargeat, delves into the oppressive beauty standards faced by women. Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), a former actress reduced to a TV aerobics instructor, resorts to a black-market drug to regain her youth after being dismissed by a network executive on her 50th birthday.

Despite genetic similarities, the younger version named Sue (Margaret Qualley) doesn't re-experience Elisabeth's youth. The pair must alternate living every seven days, a rule that ultimately leads to horrifying consequences. Elisabeth's obsession with youth results in her physical and emotional decay, highlighting societal derision towards ageing women.

Fargeat's film is a visual critique of the male gaze, showcasing hyper-sexualized and grotesque transformations to emphasize the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on women. 'The Substance' offers no redemption, underscoring the inescapable nature of ageing and the futility of chasing youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)