The Substance: A Satirical Take on Beauty Myths and the Male Gaze
The film 'The Substance' explores the themes of female beauty, youth, and the male gaze through the story of Elisabeth Sparkle, a former actor who resorts to a black-market drug to regain her youth. The film critiques societal obsessions and the pressures on women to maintain appearances.
'The Substance,' a new satirical body-horror film directed by Coralie Fargeat, delves into the oppressive beauty standards faced by women. Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), a former actress reduced to a TV aerobics instructor, resorts to a black-market drug to regain her youth after being dismissed by a network executive on her 50th birthday.
Despite genetic similarities, the younger version named Sue (Margaret Qualley) doesn't re-experience Elisabeth's youth. The pair must alternate living every seven days, a rule that ultimately leads to horrifying consequences. Elisabeth's obsession with youth results in her physical and emotional decay, highlighting societal derision towards ageing women.
Fargeat's film is a visual critique of the male gaze, showcasing hyper-sexualized and grotesque transformations to emphasize the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on women. 'The Substance' offers no redemption, underscoring the inescapable nature of ageing and the futility of chasing youth.
