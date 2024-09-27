Left Menu

First Cruiser Boat Arrives at Govind Sagar Lake to Boost Tourism

The first cruiser boat has arrived at Govind Sagar Lake to promote tourism in Bilaspur. Along with motorboats and jet skis, it marks a significant move to enhance local tourism and create employment opportunities. The initiative will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in October.

Bilaspur | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:43 IST
The first cruiser boat to be introduced in the Govind Sagar Lake as part of an initiative to promote tourism in the area has arrived, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur Abid Hussain Sadiq confirmed the arrival of motorboats, jet skis, and rescue boats in Bilaspur, adding that the cruiser boat would be ready soon. He stated that the process would take another five to six days.

''As part of a new initiative to promote tourism in Bilaspur, the first cruiser boat of the north zone has arrived and it will soon be run on the Govind Sagar Lake,'' the deputy commissioner elaborated.

The cruiser will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the first week of October. Commissioner Sadiq emphasized that this effort will not only boost tourism but also generate employment for the local population.

Adding that the tender process for promoting water sports in Koldam has been completed, Sadiq noted this initiative as a significant step towards putting Bilaspur on the tourism map of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

