Yash Chopra Foundation Launches Scholarship Program on Founder's 92nd Birthday

The Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF) has launched the YCF Scholarship Program in honor of its founder's 92nd birthday. This initiative aims to support the children of Hindi film industry workers from low-income backgrounds, recognizing the contributions of these unsung heroes.

According to YRF's team, eligible applicants must be children of registered members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The program offers comprehensive financial assistance for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in fields such as Mass Communication, Filmmaking, Production and Direction, Visual Arts, Cinematography, and Animation.

Each successful candidate will receive up to Rs 5 lakh to cover educational expenses. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, emphasized the founder's commitment to giving back to the Hindi film industry, stating, "On his 92nd birth anniversary, we are happy to embark on a mission to empower kids of the Hindi film fraternity. We are confident that this initiative will inspire and empower deserving students to follow their dreams." The selection process will include personalized interviews.

Yash Chopra revolutionized Indian cinema with iconic love stories like 'DDLJ' and 'Veer-Zaara'. He passed away on October 21, 2012, a month before his final film, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', was released. His legacy remains a cornerstone of Indian cinema.

