Left Menu

Yash Chopra Foundation Launches Scholarship Program on Founder's 92nd Birthday

The Yash Chopra Foundation has unveiled a scholarship program to support children of Hindi film industry workers, launching it on what would have been Yash Chopra's 92nd birthday. The initiative offers financial aid to students, enabling them to pursue higher education in various disciplines related to the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:44 IST
Yash Chopra Foundation Launches Scholarship Program on Founder's 92nd Birthday
Yash Chopra (Photo/Instagram/@yrf). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF) has launched the YCF Scholarship Program in honor of its founder's 92nd birthday. This initiative aims to support the children of Hindi film industry workers from low-income backgrounds, recognizing the contributions of these unsung heroes.

According to YRF's team, eligible applicants must be children of registered members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The program offers comprehensive financial assistance for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in fields such as Mass Communication, Filmmaking, Production and Direction, Visual Arts, Cinematography, and Animation.

Each successful candidate will receive up to Rs 5 lakh to cover educational expenses. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, emphasized the founder's commitment to giving back to the Hindi film industry, stating, "On his 92nd birth anniversary, we are happy to embark on a mission to empower kids of the Hindi film fraternity. We are confident that this initiative will inspire and empower deserving students to follow their dreams." The selection process will include personalized interviews.

Yash Chopra revolutionized Indian cinema with iconic love stories like 'DDLJ' and 'Veer-Zaara'. He passed away on October 21, 2012, a month before his final film, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', was released. His legacy remains a cornerstone of Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024