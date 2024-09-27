Supreme Court Hosts Special Screening of '12th Fail'

A special screening of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' took place at the Supreme Court, attended by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and other judges.

The event was attended by over 600 officials and their families, followed by an interaction between Justice Chandrachud, Chopra, lead actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, and the real-life inspirations behind the film.

Chandrachud praised the film's storytelling and performances, saying it conveys a strong message of hope and inspiration. Chopra expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to screen the film for the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)