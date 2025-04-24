Maoist Surrender: 'Operation Cheyutha' Turns the Tide
Fourteen members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) surrendered to the Telangana police. This is part of a larger trend, with 250 Maoists surrendering this year due to welfare initiatives under 'Operation Cheyutha'. The programme promotes development and welfare for tribal communities, encouraging militants to give up arms.
In a significant development, fourteen members of the banned CPI (Maoists) laid down their arms before Telangana police on Thursday. This surrender, including two high-ranking Area Committee Members, took place at the Warangal Police Commissionerate, according to an official release.
Inspector General of Police Multi Zone-I, S Chandrashekhar Reddy, highlighted that the surrender is part of a broader trend this year, marking 250 Maoists giving up their insurgent activities. The movement comes as a result of the police's 'Operation Cheyutha', an initiative focussing on providing welfare and development opportunities for tribal populations.
The majority of those surrendering hail from Chhattisgarh, and the crackdown on Maoist insurgency continues with collaborative efforts between Chhattisgarh police and CRPF, independent of Telangana Police involvement, in the Karregutta hillocks region.
