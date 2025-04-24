India's Supreme Court Condemns Pahalgam Attack in Fiery Resolution
India's Supreme Court denounces a terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, expressing sorrow over the brutal incident. The court honored the victims, called for terrorist accountability, and applauded India's retaliatory measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and expulsion of Pakistani officials.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has delivered a powerful denunciation of the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a cowardly and brutal act. In a resolution unanimously adopted, the court expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.
The resolution criticized the attack and paid homage to the innocent victims, emphasizing the extensive anguish and grief shared by the nation. The apex court offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families, asserting the nation's solidarity in this time of profound mourning.
Following the incident, India has initiated robust counteractions against Pakistan. During a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and expel Pakistani diplomats, marking a formidable stance against cross-border terrorism support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
