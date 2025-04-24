India's Supreme Court Condemns Pahalgam Attack in Fiery Resolution

The Supreme Court of India has delivered a powerful denunciation of the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a cowardly and brutal act. In a resolution unanimously adopted, the court expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

The resolution criticized the attack and paid homage to the innocent victims, emphasizing the extensive anguish and grief shared by the nation. The apex court offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families, asserting the nation's solidarity in this time of profound mourning.

Following the incident, India has initiated robust counteractions against Pakistan. During a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and expel Pakistani diplomats, marking a formidable stance against cross-border terrorism support.

(With inputs from agencies.)