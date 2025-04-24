Left Menu

India's Supreme Court Condemns Pahalgam Attack in Fiery Resolution

India's Supreme Court denounces a terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, expressing sorrow over the brutal incident. The court honored the victims, called for terrorist accountability, and applauded India's retaliatory measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and expulsion of Pakistani officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:25 IST
India's Supreme Court Condemns Pahalgam Attack in Fiery Resolution
Supreme Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has delivered a powerful denunciation of the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a cowardly and brutal act. In a resolution unanimously adopted, the court expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

The resolution criticized the attack and paid homage to the innocent victims, emphasizing the extensive anguish and grief shared by the nation. The apex court offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families, asserting the nation's solidarity in this time of profound mourning.

Following the incident, India has initiated robust counteractions against Pakistan. During a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and expel Pakistani diplomats, marking a formidable stance against cross-border terrorism support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025