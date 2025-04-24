GreenLine and Bekaert Collaborate to Decarbonize Logistics

GreenLine Mobility Solutions has announced a partnership with Bekaert to decarbonize road logistics through the deployment of LNG-powered trucks. This step marks the initiation of a pilot phase at Bekaert's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra, aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of their logistics operations.

The collaboration aligns with India's vision of a gas-based economy. GreenLine's LNG trucks are designed to cut up to 24 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually per vehicle, aiding Bekaert's quest for carbon net-zero by 2050 and sustainable sales targets. Anand Mimani, CEO of GreenLine, emphasized the importance of providing an integrated ecosystem to help partners achieve their net-zero aspirations.

Dinesh Mukhedkar from Bekaert highlighted the necessity of decarbonizing logistics as part of their commitment to sustainable solutions. GreenLine's fleet has already covered over 40 million kilometers, reducing over 10,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Their expansion plan entails deploying 10,000 LNG and EV trucks backed by a national infrastructure, aiming for a 1 million tonne annual carbon reduction.

