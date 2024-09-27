Arrests Made at Prayagraj Junction for Turtle Smuggling

Left Menu

Two individuals, Guddu Kanjdar and Akash Kanjdar from Amethi, were arrested at Prayagraj Junction for allegedly smuggling Indian softshell turtles. The accused were promised Rs 1,500 each to transport the turtles. Legal action has been initiated under wildlife crime laws, and the turtles will be released into clean water bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals were arrested at Prayagraj Junction railway station for allegedly smuggling 10 Indian softshell turtles, officials said Friday.

Superintendent of Police (GRP) Abhishek Yadav reported that railway police personnel were patrolling platform number four on Thursday when they observed two suspicious persons.

Upon inspection, officers discovered the turtles in their bags. Identified as Guddu Kanjdar and Akash Kanjdar, residents of Amethi, the suspects were detained and handed over to Forest Officers.

Regional Forest Officer Kapildev stated that during interrogation, the suspects disclosed they received the turtles from an individual in Sultanpur, tasked with delivering them to Bhagalpur, Bihar, for a payment of Rs 1,500 each.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arvind Yadav noted that the turtles are Indian softshell species, listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

After being presented as evidence in court, the turtles will be released into clean water bodies in Prayagraj. Legal action has been initiated against the accused under relevant wildlife crime laws, Yadav confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

