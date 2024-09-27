Erdogan Shifts Focus from Kashmir to Gaza at UNGA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan broke from his tradition of highlighting Kashmir in his UN General Assembly address, omitting the issue for the first time since 2019.

This year, Erdogan focused his 35-minute speech on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where over 40,000 people have perished in ongoing Israeli attacks against Hamas. He criticized the UN for its inability to prevent civilian casualties, specifically lambasting the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Erdogan's shift in focus is perceived as part of Turkiye's strategic maneuver to join the BRICS alliance, expanding its geopolitical alliances. Former Pakistani diplomat Maleeha Lodhi noted the shift, remarking on Erdogan's consistent references to Kashmir over the past five years which have previously strained Indo-Turkish relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)