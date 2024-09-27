Left Menu

Celebrated Actress Maggie Smith Passes Away at 89

Britain's Maggie Smith, a revered actress known for her roles from Shakespeare to Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, has passed away at age 89. She was a distinguished talent, winning an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony over her career spanning seven decades. She died in London, surrounded by family and friends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:17 IST
Maggie Smith, one of Britain's most acclaimed actors, has died at the age of 89, her family announced on Friday. Smith's illustrious career spanned seven decades, earning her critical acclaim and accolades in both stage and screen.

Among her many achievements, Smith was one of the select few actors to win an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer remarked that Smith introduced audiences to new worlds through her countless roles and praised her as a true national treasure.

Smith's career began in the 1950s, and she quickly became a fixture at Britain's National Theatre in the 1960s. She gained widespread recognition in more recent years as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter series and as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey. Smith passed away in a London hospital, surrounded by friends and family, with her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens by her side.

