Celebrated Actress Maggie Smith Passes Away at 89

Maggie Smith, one of Britain's most acclaimed actors, has died at the age of 89, her family announced on Friday. Smith's illustrious career spanned seven decades, earning her critical acclaim and accolades in both stage and screen.

Among her many achievements, Smith was one of the select few actors to win an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer remarked that Smith introduced audiences to new worlds through her countless roles and praised her as a true national treasure.

Smith's career began in the 1950s, and she quickly became a fixture at Britain's National Theatre in the 1960s. She gained widespread recognition in more recent years as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter series and as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey. Smith passed away in a London hospital, surrounded by friends and family, with her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens by her side.

