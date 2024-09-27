Left Menu

Andhra CM Naidu Questions Jagan's Tirumala Temple Claims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu challenged YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's claims of being prevented from visiting the Tirumala temple. Naidu emphasized the importance of respecting religious customs, hinting at political motivations behind the postponement of Jagan's visit amidst speculations and reported police notices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:37 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday dismissed claims by YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that Jagan was not prevented by authorities from visiting the Tirumala temple and inquiring if any official notice had been served to him.

Reacting to Jagan's decision to delay his visit to the Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara temple, Naidu asserted that all visitors must adhere to the traditions and customs of religious sites. He questioned Jagan's actions of previously visiting the Tirumala shrine without signing the faith declaration form, and warned against repeating such actions.

Naidu speculated about the reasons behind Jagan's postponed visit, suggesting that there were unverified reports of YSRCP mobilizing people for the visit, prompting police to impose restrictions. He reiterated that no individual should place themselves above religious traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

