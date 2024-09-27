Semiconductor Controversy: BJP and Mamata Spar Over Credit in West Bengal

The BJP on Friday disputed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that her administration deserves credit for a new semiconductor facility in the state. According to the BJP, the facility is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, who is also the party's co-incharge for West Bengal, took to X to criticize Banerjee. He pointed out that India has already approved five semiconductor units, including one in Assam, and questioned West Bengal's ability to attract similar investments.

Malviya praised Modi's recent US visit for generating international interest in India's semiconductor industry, while Banerjee maintained that Kolkata is set to lead a semiconductor revolution due to her government's focus on emerging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)