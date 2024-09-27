Left Menu

Semiconductor Controversy: BJP and Mamata Spar Over Credit in West Bengal

The BJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are in a dispute over credit for a semiconductor facility in the state. BJP asserts the credit goes to PM Narendra Modi’s efforts, while Banerjee claims her government’s push for emerging technologies. The debate underscores the growing interest in India's semiconductor potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Friday disputed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that her administration deserves credit for a new semiconductor facility in the state. According to the BJP, the facility is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, who is also the party's co-incharge for West Bengal, took to X to criticize Banerjee. He pointed out that India has already approved five semiconductor units, including one in Assam, and questioned West Bengal's ability to attract similar investments.

Malviya praised Modi's recent US visit for generating international interest in India's semiconductor industry, while Banerjee maintained that Kolkata is set to lead a semiconductor revolution due to her government's focus on emerging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

