Wimbledon Expansion Gets Local Approval Amidst Protests
The Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament organizers received approval for a 39-court expansion, which includes an 8,000-seat court with a retractable roof. Despite protests over environmental concerns, the Greater London Authority supported the project, citing significant benefits, including a new public park and community-accessible grass courts.
Wimbledon organizers' proposal to expand the tournament site with 39 new tennis courts and an 8,000-seat show court received approval from local authorities on Friday.
The plans received backing from the Greater London Authority despite environmental protests from local residents, allowing the qualifiers to be hosted onsite.
London's deputy mayor Jules Pipe emphasized the project's benefits, including a public park and community-accessible grass courts, outweighing the harm. The All England Club committed to meticulous delivery, respecting neighbors and the environment.
