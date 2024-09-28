Left Menu

Sualkuchi Honored as Top Craft Tourism Village

Sualkuchi, a village in Assam, renowned for its silk weaving industry, has been selected as one of the best tourism villages in the ‘craft’ category. The Ministry of Tourism announced the award on World Tourism Day. The local NGO Marvella received recognition for its work in promoting the silk industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 11:00 IST
Sualkuchi Honored as Top Craft Tourism Village
  • Country:
  • India

Sualkuchi, a village in Assam known for its thriving silk weaving industry, has been honored as one of the best tourism villages in the 'craft' category this year.

The award was announced by the Ministry of Tourism on World Tourism Day, recognizing the village's commitment to preserving traditional silk fabrics like Muga, Eri, Paat, and Tasar.

Local NGO Marvella received the award for its efforts in promoting and supporting the silk weaving industry in Sualkuchi.

Sualkuchi's recognition is a testament to the villagers' dedication to maintaining this age-old craft for future generations. Jugal Bharali, co-founder of Marvella, emphasized the collective effort in achieving this honor at a ceremony attended by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Located about 35 km from Guwahati, Sualkuchi, often referred to as the 'Manchester of East,' has achieved Geographical Indication status for Muga silk, strengthening its global identity in the silk industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024