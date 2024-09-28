Sualkuchi Honored as Top Craft Tourism Village

Sualkuchi, a village in Assam known for its thriving silk weaving industry, has been honored as one of the best tourism villages in the 'craft' category this year.

The award was announced by the Ministry of Tourism on World Tourism Day, recognizing the village's commitment to preserving traditional silk fabrics like Muga, Eri, Paat, and Tasar.

Local NGO Marvella received the award for its efforts in promoting and supporting the silk weaving industry in Sualkuchi.

Sualkuchi's recognition is a testament to the villagers' dedication to maintaining this age-old craft for future generations. Jugal Bharali, co-founder of Marvella, emphasized the collective effort in achieving this honor at a ceremony attended by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Located about 35 km from Guwahati, Sualkuchi, often referred to as the 'Manchester of East,' has achieved Geographical Indication status for Muga silk, strengthening its global identity in the silk industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)