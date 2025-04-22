Left Menu

Historic Visit: Modi Strengthens Indo-Saudi Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Jeddah marks the first by an Indian leader in 40 years, aiming to bolster Indo-Saudi relations. Modi will co-chair a strategic meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discuss bilateral cooperation, including six MoUs in key sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday, marking the first visit by an Indian leader to the city in four decades, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The agenda includes co-chairing the second Strategic Partnership Council meeting with the Crown Prince, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties. This visit is anticipated to result in the signing of at least six memoranda of understanding across various sectors, including space, energy, health, and culture.

Accompanied by a gesture of defense cooperation, Modi's aircraft was escorted by F-15s of the Royal Saudi Air Force upon entry into Saudi airspace. Discussions will also cover matters relating to the Hajj pilgrimage, with Modi set to engage with the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia, home to 2.7 million Indians. He will conclude his visit by acknowledging Saudi Arabia's role as a trusted partner and ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

