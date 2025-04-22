Moon Beverages Eyes IPO to Boost Expansion in India
Moon Beverages, a major Coca-Cola bottler in India, is considering an IPO to fuel growth in the expanding soft drinks market. The company, part of the MMG Group, plans to double revenue in 3-4 years through new plants and market expansions, targeting a 20% annual growth.
- Country:
- India
Moon Beverages, one of India's premier Coca-Cola bottlers and a part of the MMG Group, is weighing the option of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to fast-track its growth and expansion in the country's burgeoning soft drinks sector, according to a company executive.
Anant Agarwal, Vice Chairman of MMG Group, indicated that the company expects its key franchise partner, Moon Beverages, to double its revenues over the next three to four years. This optimistic outlook is supported by plans for new manufacturing facilities, increased capacity, and acquisitions of new market territories.
Having already invested Rs 4,000 crore, Moon Beverages intends to invest further in upcoming plants in Guwahati and Rourkela, hoping to introduce 7,000 bpm (bottlings per minute) of new capacity. Despite a lack of specific IPO timelines, Agarwal confirmed that discussions with stakeholders are underway, showcasing the company's belief in India's growth potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moon Beverages
- Coca-Cola
- IPO
- India
- soft drinks
- MMG Group
- expansion
- bottling
- revenue
- growth
ALSO READ
Experian's Hyderabad Expansion: Pioneering Global Innovation
Juspay's Global Expansion Bolstered by $60 Million Investment
India-Uzbekistan Forge New Paths in Strategic Partnership Expansion
Green Light for Supreme Court Expansion: Trees to be Transplanted
NPST Secures Central Bank of India Deal for Digital Payment Expansion