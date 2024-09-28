Bangladesh Hindu Leaders Advocate for Political Representation Amid Violence

Hindu community leaders in Bangladesh are calling for the formation of a dedicated political party or reserved parliamentary seats to ensure their rights and safety. This advocacy has gained momentum following a surge of violence against the Hindu community after the resignation of Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina.

Discussions led by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCOP) and other groups are ongoing. Three primary options are being explored: reverting to the separate electorate system from 1954, establishing a separate political party, and reserving parliamentary seats for minorities, said BHBCOP presidium member Kajal Debnath.

Data collected by BHBCOP indicates 2,010 attacks on the Hindu community, from murders to temple desecrations. Despite differing opinions within the community, leaders agree on the urgent need for political representation. Debnath suggested reserving parliamentary seats as a productive solution, noting the historic marginalization and vulnerability of the Hindu population.

