Impactful Roles Over Screen Time: Mrunal Thakur's Acting Philosophy

Actor Mrunal Thakur advocates for waiting for substantial roles rather than signing numerous films indiscriminately. She values impactful characters, even if they come with limited screen time.

Thakur, recognized for films like 'Love Sonia,' 'Super 30,' 'Sita Ramam,' and 'Hi Nanna,' appreciates the evolving 'vibe and roles' in Indian cinema, and encourages writers with strong scripts to approach her.

In her next project, 'Pooja Meri Jaan,' Thakur stars alongside Huma Qureshi. The film is touted as a 'powerful drama,' expected to resonate with many women nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)