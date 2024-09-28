Left Menu

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces New Sexual Assault Allegations Amid Ongoing Incarceration

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new sexual assault allegations while incarcerated in Brooklyn. A lawsuit accuses him of drugging and raping a former model from 2021, echoing claims from other individuals. Combs, arrested in September, denies the majority of charges and remains held without a trial date.

28-09-2024
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is confronting fresh allegations of sexual assault while incarcerated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre. A new lawsuit filed in New York City accuses the Grammy-winning artist of drugging, raping, and intimidating a former model over several years, beginning in 2021, according to Deadline.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that Combs impregnated her and that, despite associates pressuring her to have an abortion, she ultimately suffered a miscarriage. The lawsuit outlines a disturbing pattern of behaviour, claiming Combs forced the woman to take ketamine and alcohol and subjected her to sexual encounters with other individuals.

These allegations resonate with claims made by nearly a dozen other individuals since Cassie Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, publicly accused him of similar misconduct in November 2020. Jane Doe recounts waking up with bruises and injuries after encounters with Combs, often unable to recall how she sustained them.

The plaintiff is represented by attorney Joseph L. Ciaccio of Napoli Shkolnik's Personal Injury Practice and reportedly seeks unspecified damages. This lawsuit comes on the heels of another recent filing by Thalia Graves, who alleges she was raped by Combs and a bodyguard in 2001, with claims that footage of the incident was sold over the years.

Combs was arrested on September 16 at a Manhattan hotel and faces charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could serve a life sentence. Despite the mounting allegations, Combs has denied most claims and pleaded not guilty in the Department of Justice case.

As the investigation progresses, testimony from a male sex worker regarding Combs' alleged activities has emerged, potentially leading to further charges. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced that his firm is now representing over fifty individuals who claim they have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Combs, suggesting that more claims could surface.

Currently denied release on a USD 50 million bond, Combs has not yet been assigned a trial date in the federal case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

