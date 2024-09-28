President Murmu Advocates for Nationwide Network of Women Advocates
President Droupadi Murmu urged NALSAR University of Law, along with its alumni, to support the creation of a nationwide network of women advocates and law students to prevent atrocities against women. At NALSAR's 21st annual convocation, she emphasized social justice, equality, and the use of technology for professional advancement.
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday called upon NALSAR University of Law and its alumni to spearhead the creation of a nationwide network of women advocates and law students aimed at preventing atrocities against women.
Addressing the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR, Murmu highlighted the importance of social justice, stating that the unfair situation where the poor do not receive the same access to justice as the rich must change.
She urged graduating students to use their education as a tool for social development and emphasized the use of technology for professional and social justice advancements. Murmu also underscored the deep-rooted legal traditions of India as a source of national pride.
