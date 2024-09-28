Rishab Shetty Open to Hindi Films Following 'Kantara' Success

Rishab Shetty, the celebrated star and director of the 2022 action thriller 'Kantara', has stated his willingness to work in Hindi films should the right opportunity present itself. Despite his interest, Shetty remains dedicated to the Kannada film industry, which he credits for his significant career opportunities.

Shetty's role in 'Kantara' earned him both nationwide popularity and the National Award for popular film providing wholesome entertainment, as well as the best actor trophy. He noted that the concept of language barriers in the film industry is now obsolete, with audiences across India recognizing talent irrespective of regional origins.

Addressing recent controversies regarding his comments on Bollywood's portrayal of India, Shetty clarified that his remarks were misunderstood. Currently, he is focused on filming the prequel to 'Kantara', titled 'Kantara: Chapter 1', slated for release in 2025, and promises that the audience will enjoy it as much as the original.

