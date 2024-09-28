Left Menu

Rishab Shetty Open to Hindi Films Following 'Kantara' Success

Rishab Shetty, the star and director of 'Kantara', expresses interest in working in Hindi cinema if the right opportunity arises. Shetty emphasizes his commitment to the Kannada film industry and addresses recent controversies. He is currently working on the prequel to 'Kantara', set for a 2025 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yasisland | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:24 IST
Rishab Shetty Open to Hindi Films Following 'Kantara' Success
Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty, the celebrated star and director of the 2022 action thriller 'Kantara', has stated his willingness to work in Hindi films should the right opportunity present itself. Despite his interest, Shetty remains dedicated to the Kannada film industry, which he credits for his significant career opportunities.

Shetty's role in 'Kantara' earned him both nationwide popularity and the National Award for popular film providing wholesome entertainment, as well as the best actor trophy. He noted that the concept of language barriers in the film industry is now obsolete, with audiences across India recognizing talent irrespective of regional origins.

Addressing recent controversies regarding his comments on Bollywood's portrayal of India, Shetty clarified that his remarks were misunderstood. Currently, he is focused on filming the prequel to 'Kantara', titled 'Kantara: Chapter 1', slated for release in 2025, and promises that the audience will enjoy it as much as the original.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024