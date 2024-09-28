Left Menu

Seagram's 100 Pipers Revives India's Lost Art of Calligraphy with Limited Edition Packs

Seagram's 100 Pipers continues its effort to preserve India's cultural heritage through The Legacy Project, dedicated to reviving traditional artforms. This year, the focus is on endangered calligraphy, showcased through limited edition packs that use regional scripts to convey timeless cultural messages.

Updated: 28-09-2024 17:30 IST
Seagram's 100 Pipers, India's leading Scotch brand, reaffirms its dedication to preserving cultural heritage with an extension of The Legacy Project. This initiative aims at rediscovering and reviving underappreciated Indian artforms.

The latest effort features six limited edition packs, each celebrating different regional scripts through the art of calligraphy. The packs narrate stories of goodness and cultural pride, using scripts like Bengali, Devanagari, Gurmukhi, Kannada, and Telugu.

Launched in 2019, The Legacy Project has previously spotlighted endangered artforms such as hand painting and handmade textiles. This year, it focuses on the endangered art of calligraphy, seeking to ensure its legacy endures in the digital age.

