Seagram's 100 Pipers Revives India's Lost Art of Calligraphy with Limited Edition Packs

Seagram's 100 Pipers, India's leading Scotch brand, reaffirms its dedication to preserving cultural heritage with an extension of The Legacy Project. This initiative aims at rediscovering and reviving underappreciated Indian artforms.

The latest effort features six limited edition packs, each celebrating different regional scripts through the art of calligraphy. The packs narrate stories of goodness and cultural pride, using scripts like Bengali, Devanagari, Gurmukhi, Kannada, and Telugu.

Launched in 2019, The Legacy Project has previously spotlighted endangered artforms such as hand painting and handmade textiles. This year, it focuses on the endangered art of calligraphy, seeking to ensure its legacy endures in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)