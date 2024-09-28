Mumbai Customs Thwart Baby Caiman Crocodiles Smuggling Attempt
Two passengers were intercepted by Mumbai Customs attempting to smuggle baby Caiman crocodiles concealed in toothpaste boxes. The reptiles were found in distressed conditions and are currently being treated. Authorities are working on deporting the creatures to their native country as per the Wildlife Act.
In a significant bust, Mumbai Customs officials intercepted two passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle baby Caiman crocodiles. The passengers arrived from Bangkok on a Vistara flight late Friday night.
Customs officials found five baby crocodiles concealed in toothpaste boxes within their hand luggage. The reptiles, ranging from 5 to 7 inches in length, appeared dehydrated and were in distress. Wildlife welfare group Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) is currently examining and treating the reptiles.
Authorities, including airport and wildlife officials and the airline, are collaborating on the deportation process to return the crocodiles to their country of origin in accordance with the Wildlife Act. Caimans are native to America, typically inhabiting lakes, rivers, and swamps.
