Mumbai Customs Thwart Baby Caiman Crocodiles Smuggling Attempt

In a significant bust, Mumbai Customs officials intercepted two passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle baby Caiman crocodiles. The passengers arrived from Bangkok on a Vistara flight late Friday night.

Customs officials found five baby crocodiles concealed in toothpaste boxes within their hand luggage. The reptiles, ranging from 5 to 7 inches in length, appeared dehydrated and were in distress. Wildlife welfare group Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) is currently examining and treating the reptiles.

Authorities, including airport and wildlife officials and the airline, are collaborating on the deportation process to return the crocodiles to their country of origin in accordance with the Wildlife Act. Caimans are native to America, typically inhabiting lakes, rivers, and swamps.

(With inputs from agencies.)