Karnataka's 'Gandhi Nadige' to Celebrate Gandhi's Presidential Centenary

On Saturday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar revealed that the state government will host 'Gandhi Nadige' (a walk) to honor the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the Indian National Congress session. The event coincides with October 2, Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The 39th session of the Indian National Congress at Belagavi in 1924 remains the sole Congress session overseen by Mahatma Gandhi. 'We will be conducting a 1km-long 'Gandhi Nadige' from Gandhi Bhavan to the Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha at 9 am to commemorate the occasion. Additionally, we will take a cleanliness oath,' stated Shivakumar.

Similar activities will take place at the taluk and district levels, with invitations extended to political leaders of various affiliations. Statues of Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri will be garlanded on their birth anniversaries. Aimed at instilling Gandhi's philosophy in the youth, 500 students will take a cleanliness oath via video conferencing, he added. District-level programs will feature participation from district in charge ministers and MLAs for taluk-level events.

Participants are encouraged to don white attire during 'Gandhi Nadige.' Various programs will be held throughout the year to inculcate Gandhi's ideology in the younger generation. Shivakumar mentioned an app to help people pledge cleanliness, with over 35,000 registrations so far. Certificates will be issued for taking the cleanliness oath.

When questioned about Bengaluru's potholes, Shivakumar noted ongoing efforts. 'While not all potholes are filled, officials have made significant progress. I will inspect again and discuss further details,' he said.

