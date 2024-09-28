Priyadarshan Reunites with Akshay Kumar After 14 Years for 'Bhoot Bangla'

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is set to reunite with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for a new project, 'Bhoot Bangla', marking their first collaboration in 14 years. The duo has previously delivered hits like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', and 'Bhagam Bhag'.

Their last film together, 'Khatta Meetha', was released in 2010. Reflecting on their successful partnership, Priyadarshan said he has always leveraged Kumar's innate sense of humor. Speaking to PTI at the IIFA Awards, he expressed his excitement and acknowledged the challenge of meeting audience expectations with their latest offering.

Priyadarshan is also eagerly anticipating the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', directed by Anees Bazmee, this Diwali. The original 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', helmed by Priyadarshan, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and became a cult classic. The director, however, prefers not to helm sequels of his own films, stating that a single successful film is often enough.

(With inputs from agencies.)