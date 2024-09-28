Left Menu

Priyadarshan Reunites with Akshay Kumar After 14 Years for 'Bhoot Bangla'

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is thrilled to collaborate with actor Akshay Kumar again after 14 years for the horror comedy 'Bhoot Bangla'. They previously worked together on successful films such as 'Hera Pheri' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Priyadarshan is optimistic about their new venture, despite the high audience expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yasisland | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:35 IST
Priyadarshan Reunites with Akshay Kumar After 14 Years for 'Bhoot Bangla'
Priyadarshan

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is set to reunite with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for a new project, 'Bhoot Bangla', marking their first collaboration in 14 years. The duo has previously delivered hits like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', and 'Bhagam Bhag'.

Their last film together, 'Khatta Meetha', was released in 2010. Reflecting on their successful partnership, Priyadarshan said he has always leveraged Kumar's innate sense of humor. Speaking to PTI at the IIFA Awards, he expressed his excitement and acknowledged the challenge of meeting audience expectations with their latest offering.

Priyadarshan is also eagerly anticipating the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', directed by Anees Bazmee, this Diwali. The original 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', helmed by Priyadarshan, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and became a cult classic. The director, however, prefers not to helm sequels of his own films, stating that a single successful film is often enough.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024