Dalai Lama's Heartfelt Wishes to Jimmy Carter and Shigeru Ishiba

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to former US President Jimmy Carter, who turned 100, and congratulated Shigeru Ishiba as he assumed the role of Japan's prime minister.

Jimmy Carter, now the longest-living president in US history, was commended by the Dalai Lama for his significant and meaningful life achievements. The Dalai Lama expressed admiration for Carter's ongoing active efforts in benefiting others, calling it an inspiration.

Additionally, the Dalai Lama lauded Japan's new prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, expressing hope that he will work towards peace and compassion. He admired Japan's progress as a modern nation and its role in advocating for global peace, especially in these uncertain times, highlighting the importance of dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)