Honoring Gandhi: Seattle Unveils Iconic Bust at Space Needle

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at Seattle Center to commemorate his birth anniversary. The ceremony included notable attendees like Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. The initiative celebrates Gandhi's teachings of non-violence.

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at Seattle Center on his birth anniversary, marking a significant tribute to the Indian freedom fighter's legacy. The ceremony was attended by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Congressman Adam Smith, and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, alongside Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta.

The bust's strategic placement below the Space Needle and near the Chihuly Garden underscores its cultural importance. The event, supported by Governor Jay Inslee's proclamation, acknowledges Gandhi's enduring influence through non-violence.

Declared as 'Mahatma Gandhi Day' by King County, this initiative is part of a series within the Indian consulate's jurisdiction across the Pacific Northwest. This collaboration between the consulate and Seattle city highlights a commitment to promoting Gandhi's principles to the city's vast visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

