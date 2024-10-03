Mars Incorporated Reveals Global Insights on Pet Parenting Trends

Mars Incorporated, a leader in the pet care industry, has released the findings from a global pet parent study, highlighting the deepening bond between humans and their pets. The study encompasses data from over 20,000 pet owners across 20 countries.

Insights reveal emerging generational differences in pet ownership and highlight the prevalent breeds globally, emphasizing the strong emotional connections people have with their pets. Mars aims to foster this bond through initiatives like the Global Mars Pet Adoption Weekend, encouraging more adoptions worldwide.

The study also identifies challenges faced by pet parents, such as pet loneliness and travel difficulties. Ikdeep Singh, Mars Pet Nutrition President, emphasized the company's mission to evolve with pet parents to enhance their experiences, affirming their commitment to creating a Better World for Pets.

