'Surprise Yourself': Qatar's Bold Push to Become a Global Tourist Hub

Visit Qatar has launched its 'Surprise Yourself' campaign, aiming to draw six million annual visitors by 2030. Showcasing Qatar's cultural richness and unique attractions, the campaign targets families, couples, and friends, positioning Qatar as a safe, adventure-filled destination with numerous international sports and cultural events on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Qatar

Visit Qatar has introduced a vibrant new campaign titled 'Surprise Yourself,' as part of its strategy to attract six million tourists yearly by 2030. The initiative seeks to present Qatar as a premier travel destination offering a blend of cultural richness, unique attractions, and memorable experiences.

The campaign, designed to appeal to families, couples, and groups of friends, highlights Qatar's diverse offerings. From the picturesque Banana Island and bustling Souq Waqif to the exhilarating dune bashing experiences, the variety aims to cater to travelers seeking both adventure and relaxation, all within a safe and inclusive environment.

Featuring a contemporary version of 'Sunny' by Bobby Hebb, the campaign is set to reach audiences in 10 major markets through multiple platforms, including TV, social media, and outdoor advertising. As the country gears up for an action-packed winter season with events like the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition and the Qatar International Food Festival, Qatar is fast emerging as a must-see global travel destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

