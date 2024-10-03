Left Menu

AsiaOne Forum: A Celebration of Innovation and Leadership

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The 24th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum organized by AsiaOne Media Group took center stage at J W Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai. Prominent leaders and entrepreneurs gathered to engage in insightful dialogue, transcending borders and fostering collaborations across business and social spheres.

In his keynote speech, Mr. Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head and Principal Partner of AsiaOne, highlighted the decade-long journey of fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Indian Member of Parliament, also addressed the delegates, celebrating India's global achievements.

The event culminated with award ceremonies honoring leaders like Dr. Christina Rahm and Mr. Clayton Thomas. AsiaOne's commitment to showcasing global brands and leaders was evident, further solidifying its position in international media.

