Marathi Gets Classical Language Status Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
The Centre has designated Marathi as a 'classical language,' a move that has generated immense pride and joy among state leaders and citizens. The decision, coming before state elections, acknowledges Marathi's rich literary history and its role in strengthening national identity.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has officially recognized Marathi as a 'classical language,' just weeks ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. This decision has sparked celebrations among political leaders and the public alike.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alongside his deputies, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet for the prestigious recognition. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized Marathi's contribution to India's cultural and national identity, calling it a cause for pride and joy.
The designation brings Marathi alongside languages like Tamil and Sanskrit, offering benefits such as awards and educational initiatives. This landmark move highlights the enduring literary heritage of Marathi and boosts its restoration as an integral part of India's cultural fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
