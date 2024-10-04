Trailblazing Indian Americans Join White House Fellows Program
Padmini Pillai and Nalini Tata, both distinguished Indian Americans, have been appointed to the 2024-2025 class of White House Fellows. This prestigious program includes 15 talented individuals committed to serving as leaders. Pillai, an immunoengineer, and Tata, a neurosurgery resident, will contribute their expertise to critical roles in the administration.
- Country:
- United States
Two Indian Americans, Padmini Pillai from Boston and Nalini Tata from New York, have secured appointments in the 2024-2025 White House Fellows program. This initiative identifies and nurtures emerging leaders in the U.S.
The White House recently announced the appointment of 15 outstanding individuals for this prestigious program, where Fellows collaborate with senior White House staff and other top officials to hone their leadership skills over a year-long tenure.
Pillai, renowned for her work in immunoengineering and media appearances during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be based at the Social Security Administration. Tata, a committed neurosurgeon and public policy enthusiast, will serve in the White House Office of Cabinet Affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden to Host UAE Leader for High-Stakes White House Meeting
Biden and Zelenskyy to Discuss 'Plan for Victory' at White House
White House Engages Sikh Activists Ahead of Modi's US Visit
White House to Shield U.S. Auto Sector from Chinese Market Influx
‘The West Wing’ Cast Celebrates Show’s 25th Anniversary at the White House