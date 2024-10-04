Trailblazing Indian Americans Join White House Fellows Program

Two Indian Americans, Padmini Pillai from Boston and Nalini Tata from New York, have secured appointments in the 2024-2025 White House Fellows program. This initiative identifies and nurtures emerging leaders in the U.S.

The White House recently announced the appointment of 15 outstanding individuals for this prestigious program, where Fellows collaborate with senior White House staff and other top officials to hone their leadership skills over a year-long tenure.

Pillai, renowned for her work in immunoengineering and media appearances during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be based at the Social Security Administration. Tata, a committed neurosurgeon and public policy enthusiast, will serve in the White House Office of Cabinet Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)