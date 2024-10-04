Left Menu

Trailblazing Indian Americans Join White House Fellows Program

Padmini Pillai and Nalini Tata, both distinguished Indian Americans, have been appointed to the 2024-2025 class of White House Fellows. This prestigious program includes 15 talented individuals committed to serving as leaders. Pillai, an immunoengineer, and Tata, a neurosurgery resident, will contribute their expertise to critical roles in the administration.

Two Indian Americans, Padmini Pillai from Boston and Nalini Tata from New York, have secured appointments in the 2024-2025 White House Fellows program. This initiative identifies and nurtures emerging leaders in the U.S.

The White House recently announced the appointment of 15 outstanding individuals for this prestigious program, where Fellows collaborate with senior White House staff and other top officials to hone their leadership skills over a year-long tenure.

Pillai, renowned for her work in immunoengineering and media appearances during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be based at the Social Security Administration. Tata, a committed neurosurgeon and public policy enthusiast, will serve in the White House Office of Cabinet Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

