Trump to Host First White House Cabinet Meeting

Updated: 21-02-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:16 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to convene his first cabinet meeting at the White House this Wednesday, February 26. The announcement was made on Thursday by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

This meeting marks the beginning of a series of strategic discussions intended to address the administration's topical agenda. The president's choice of the inner sanctum of the White House underlines the significance of the issues that will be discussed.

The gathering is expected to lay the groundwork for forthcoming decisions on both domestic and international policies, and underscores the administration's commitment to proactive governance.

