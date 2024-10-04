Menendez Brothers Case Under Review: A New Chapter Unfolds

Los Angeles authorities are reexamining the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted in the infamous 1989 shotgun murders of their parents in Beverly Hills. The district attorney announced a review on Thursday that could result in a new trial or even the release of the brothers.

The Menendez brothers, serving life sentences without parole, have long claimed they acted in self-defense after alleged sexual abuse by their parents. Now, new evidence, including a letter by Erik Menendez and allegations from a former pop band member, adds weight to their claims.

District Attorney George Gascon emphasized the importance of evaluating all evidence, maintaining an open stance on potential outcomes. The brothers' attorney, Mark Geragos, lauded the decision, underlining the cultural shifts over recent years that could influence perceptions of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)